Rising temperature, early flowering worry Kullu, Manali orchardists

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, FEBRUARY 20

Early flowering in fruit-bearing plants has become a cause of concern for the orchardists of Kullu and Manali region. The way the temperature has started rising in the month of February itself, flowering has started to take place about 10 days earlier in plum and other stone fruit orchards.

The effect of change in the weather due to less snowfall has triggered crisis for fruit crops. Mountains are not completely covered by snow this year and they have started becoming bare due to melting.

Possibility of pest infestation Orchardists say that rising temperature has resulted in almond, cherry, peach, plum, etc, blooming prematurely

Due to warming up, there will be a possibility of spread of pests & diseases in the fields in the coming days

The condition of desired chilling hours required for apple orchards has not been met this year

Orchardists say that rising temperature has resulted in almond, cherry, peach, plum, etc, blooming prematurely. Till now the work of pruning of plants is going on in most of the areas of the valley, but in view of the rising temperature, farmers and gardeners are not going to get time to do many works related to horticulture.

Orchardists Gokul Thakur and Khekh Ram say that the due to warming up, there will be possibility of spread of pests and diseases in the fields in the coming days. “The condition of desired chilling hours required for apple orchards has not been met this year. The valley has most of the plantations of red and royal delicious variety, which require 1,200 to 1,600 hours of chilling hours. Quality apples are produced only if the requirement is met. During the stage of chilling hours, the temperature in the apple orchards should remain less than 7 degree Celsius for about 90 days. The weather this year has not been favorable for apple production so far.”

Experts say that chilling hours of apple crop are not available in the valley for many years but the cold effect has been reaching the area due to the closeness of the high mountains to the orchards, assisting in production of apples. Horticulture expert Dr SP Bhardwaj says that the stone fruit yield will also be adversely affected if the temperature increases.

The climate change in the valley has left horticulturists worried because 80 per cent of the people in the valley earn their living from apple production.