Rising temperature to hit crop yield, says varsity VC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 24

The sudden rise in temperature in February can adversely affect crops in the state.

According to Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary, if the present condition continues for the next couple of weeks, the yield of wheat will decline by 15-25 per cent and that of vegetables by 25-30 per cent.

He said that due to the prevailing high temperature, the wheat crop might enter the reproductive stage earlier than normal in most parts of the state. The crop might also enter the maturity stage before time, leading to significant yield losses. The adverse impact of high temperature was already visible on the standing crop in some lower parts of the state, he added.

Flowering has completed in rapeseed-mustard and the crop is at seed-formation stage. It is expected to mature before time, if the present weather conditions continue for another fortnight. This might result in considerable yield losses in such crops.

Asked if the crops could be saved by ensuring adequate watering, the VC said the adverse impact of high temperature could be reduced to a considerable extent by ensuring light and frequent irrigation of crops. However, there would be a considerable yield loss in case of pea, cauliflower, cabbage and root crops, he added.

Sources in the Department of Agriculture said there was no policy to compensate farmers for crop damage due to weather conditions.