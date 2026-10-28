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Home / Himachal Pradesh / River erosion threatens Spiti villages

River erosion threatens Spiti villages

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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District Zila Parishad Chairperson Thille Dechen inspects river-induced land erosion in Shushuna and Schichiling villages.
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The growing threat of riverbank erosion has raised concerns over the safety of Shushuna and Schichiling villages in the Spiti valley of Lahaul-Spiti district, with seasonal floods and the continuous flow of river water endangering agricultural land and residential houses.

While flood protection walls have been constructed in parts of Schichiling, the situation in Shushuna remains critical, prompting residents to demand urgent intervention and permanent protective measures ahead of the next rainy season.

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Thille Dechen, chairperson of the Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad, visited several villages in the valley to assess damage caused by natural hazards and hear the grievances of residents. During her visit to Shushuna, she inspected areas affected by river-induced soil erosion. In Schichiling, she assessed damage to the Mahila Mandal building caused by accumulated debris.

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Tanzin, a ward member of Dankhar Gram Panchayat, said the nearby river posed a serious threat to agricultural fields and houses, particularly during the rainy season. Recalling previous instances of flooding, he said river water had damaged farmland and entered residential houses, causing hardship for local residents.

He pointed out that flood protection walls had been constructed in Schichiling, but Shushuna continued to face significant risks due to inadequate protection. He urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further erosion and safeguard agricultural land and residential properties from potential damage.

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Tanzin Dolma, pradhan of Dankhar Gram Panchayat, said the concerns raised by villagers were genuine and required immediate attention from the state government. She called for a permanent solution to the recurring problem, stressing the need to protect vulnerable settlements from the impact of seasonal floods.

On the damage to the Mahila Mandal building in Schichiling, she said the state government had approved Rs 50,000 for repairs and maintenance work was under way. The accumulation of debris on the premises had damaged the building, highlighting the vulnerability of local infrastructure to natural hazards.

During her visit, Dechen interacted with residents and assured them that their concerns would be taken up with the administration. She also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, urging the authorities to provide financial assistance from the Disaster Relief Fund to people who had suffered losses.

She said efforts would be made to ensure relief and assistance to affected residents in accordance with the applicable rules. Villagers stressed that timely intervention, particularly in Shushuna, was essential to prevent further damage to homes, farmland and public infrastructure and protect livelihoods in the vulnerable valley.

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