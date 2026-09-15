River rafting, paragliding to resume in Kullu from Sept 16 after two-month monsoon ban

Adventure tourism activities in Kullu district will resume from Wednesday after a two-month seasonal ban on river rafting and paragliding during the monsoon.

The restrictions, imposed from July 15, will be lifted on Tuesday, allowing tourists to return to the Beas River and popular paragliding sites across the district.

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The Tourism Department and adventure activity operators have completed preparations for the reopening. Counters will be established at designated locations, where tourists can register and pay the prescribed charges. Advance booking will not be required.

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Kullu has around 600 registered rafting boats, along with 572 guides and 176 operators. Rafting is conducted at Pirdi, Babeli and Raisan on routes ranging from seven to 14 kilometres.

For paragliding, nine sites, including Gadsa, Raisan, Dobhi, Solangnala, Kothi, Peej and Gulaba, have been registered. Around 671 pilots are registered to operate at these sites.

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The Tourism Department has restricted operators to five flights a day and made logbook maintenance mandatory. Violations of safety and operational rules can invite action.

The prescribed fee for river rafting is Rs 3,000 per person, while paragliding costs Rs 3,500 per person for flights exceeding 30 minutes.

The reopening is expected to benefit hundreds of operators, guides and pilots and provide employment opportunities to local youth. It is also likely to boost tourism-related businesses.

River Rafting Association Kullu president Hukam Chand said operators were ready to resume services.

District Tourism Development Officer Rohit Sharma said the sites had been inspected and found safe for operations.