Rivers to be channelled to mitigate rain losses: Shandil

Dharamsala, October 4

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said today that appropriate steps would be taken for channelization of ravines and rivers so that the damage caused due to rain can be mitigated in future.

After presiding over the review meeting of relief and rehabilitation works in the disaster-affected areas in Kangra district here, the minister said the state government was determined to rehabilitate the disaster-affected people. The Chief Minister had already allocated Rs 4,500 crore for this purpose. The Chief Minister has worked to heal the wounds of the affected people by announcing this package despite financial constraints. The state had witnessed such a big tragedy for the first time due to rain and landslides, he said.

The minister said that under the MLA Area Development Fund, a provision had been made for bringing up retaining walls and channelization of drains for the houses of disaster-affected families. Under this fund, a provision of Rs 2.1 crores had been made for each Assembly constituency in current financial year. Apart from this, the unspent amount under state development fund in all the districts would be spent for retaining walls and channelization of drains for disaster affected houses, he said.

Public and private infrastructure, which has been damaged in rural areas due to natural disaster, will be provided assistance under MNREGA. After the approval of all such works by the government from the Deputy Commissioner and District Program Coordinator MNREGA, an amount of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to the individual beneficiaries as per MNREGA guidelines, Shandil said.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Nipun Jindal said an amount of Rs 5.93 crore had already been provided by the government to the affected people in Kangra district. Besides, 863 tarpaulins and 15 tents were given to the affected people. Ration kits and food items were given to 240 families.

Six relief camps have been set up by the government in the district. Currently, two relief camps are running in Dheera, three in Jawalaji and one in Nurpur. During the rescue from Pong Dam area, five relief camps were set up in Indora and Fatehpur. At present around 175 people are staying in the relief camps. During the rescue in Indora and Fatehpur, about 1,000 persons were given shelter and food in the relief camps.

