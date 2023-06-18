Rivoli theatre wall collapses in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

A wall of Shimla’s iconic single screen theatre, Rivoli, collapsed today and fell on the ice skating rink arena. The theatre building was already in a dilapidated condition and the MC had demolished half of it.

A labourer working there also sustained injuries. Pankaj Prabhakar, oraganising secretary of the Shimla Ice-Skating Club, said, “A wall of Rivoli theatre collapsed but no major damage was casued. Four water tanks have been damages and the debris of the wall fell on a room.”