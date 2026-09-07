Riyali panchayat opposes fresh stone crushers

The Riyali gram panchayat in the Mand area of Fatehpur development block in Kangra district has strongly opposed the proposed establishment of new stone crushers and the grant of fresh mining leases in the region, citing concerns over heavy vehicular traffic, road safety, pollution and the ecological balance of the Beas.

The panchayat passed a resolution against the move on Thursday and submitted a copy to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Fatehpur. Before adopting the resolution, panchayat representatives and members of the Mand Environment Protection Samiti staged a protest at the panchayat bhawan.

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Panchayat pradhan Ramesh Chand and samiti secretary Kuldeep Singh said a joint inspection team led by the Fatehpur SDM, comprising officials of the Mining Department, Forest Department and Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, had recently inspected the Beas riverbed in the Mand area. The inspection assumes significance as the area witnessed extensive flooding during the 2023 and 2025 monsoons.

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The protesters said the inspection appeared to be linked to the government’s move to obtain departmental permissions for setting up new stone crushers or granting additional mining leases in the area.

In its resolution, the panchayat urged the state government and concerned departments not to grant permission for any new crushers, pointing out that several units were already operational in Mand. It said mining activity had led to a substantial increase in the movement of tippers and other heavy vehicles, many of which pass through residential areas and close to houses of local residents on a daily basis.

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The panchayat also raised concerns over the impact of excessive extraction of riverbed material on the natural stability and ecological health of the Beas. It said the river’s natural replenishment pattern had already been altered by the Pong Dam reservoir and warned that indiscriminate mining could further disturb the river system and its surrounding environment.

The panchayat demanded that no fresh mining activity be permitted without a scientific study, carrying-capacity assessment and environmental impact assessment. It said such studies should assess the likely impact on the river, adjoining agricultural land, riverbanks, public infrastructure and local residents.

Fatehpur SDM Raman Sharma said the joint team had inspected the replenishment of riverbed material downstream of the Beas near the 52 gates. The inspection report would be submitted to the state government, he added.