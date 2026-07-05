Riyund Khud Bridge on Mataur–Shimla four-lane likely to open by September 1

The much-awaited strategic Riyund Khud Bridge on the Mataur–Shimla four-lane highway is expected to be opened to vehicular traffic from September 1 this year, provided construction continues without weather-related or other unforeseen delays.

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According to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the bridge construction has entered its final phase. Steel spans have already been installed on one section of the bridge, while work on the remaining span and reinforcement is progressing rapidly. The authority aims to complete the remaining work within the next two months.

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Once operational, vehicles travelling from Kachhiari bypass towards Kangra will pass through the newly constructed Daulatpur tunnel and the Riyund Khud Bridge, significantly improving connectivity on the four-lane corridor.

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The bridge is being built on 62-metre-high pillars and will have two steel spans of around 60 meters each. Construction is continuing round the clock to meet the scheduled deadline.

According to NHAI officials, the bridge design had to be modified twice during construction, leading to a delay of nearly a year. Despite these challenges, officials are optimistic about completing the project on schedule.

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Completion of the bridge and the adjoining four-lane section is expected to reduce the distance between Kachhiari and Ranital by around 5 kilometers, bringing it down from approximately 20 km to 15 km. The project is also expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and provide a safer, more comfortable journey for commuters and tourists travelling to Kangra.

The Kachhiari–Ranital section of the four-lane project has been completed at a cost of around ₹1,100 crore and is considered one of the models of NHAI projects. NHAI has also planned to plant around 25,000 saplings along the corridor after the project is completed to minimise environmental impact. Project Director Rakesh Yadav said that if construction proceeds without interruption, the Riyund Khud Bridge will be opened to traffic by September 1, marking a major milestone in the completion of the Mataur–Shimla four-lane project.