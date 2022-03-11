RKMV pupils take out green rally

A green rally was organised by the energy club unit of Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, under the chairmanship of Anurita Saxena, in-charge, energy club. Around 150 students participated in the event, inaugurated by college Principal Navendu Sharma. Information brochures related to HP State Electricity Board Limited and Pollution Control Board were distributed among residents. The students displayed posters on how to save energy and raised slogans during the rally.

NSS camp at St Bede’s college

A seven-day NSS camp on the theme “Educated Youth and Self Reliant India” was held at St Bede’s College. During the camp, volunteers attended ‘Yes +’ programme, wherein they were taught some breathing techniques and fun games. Various interactive sessions were also conducted. In one such session, Dr Manish Gupta gave an insight into breast cancer. On the last day of the camp, volunteers presented energetic Pahari and Punjabi dance performances.

Restore HPU’s autonomy: ABVP

The ABVP has demanded that the autonomy of HPU should be restored by making suitable amendments in Article 21 and 28 (1) of the HP University Ordinance, 1970. In a memorandum sent to the Education Minister, the student body said the state government, in 2015, had amended the Ordinanc by way of amendments in Article 21 and 28 (1), which had resulted in delay in several developmental works and many important decisions.