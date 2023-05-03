Road accident in Himachal leaves one dead

Shimla, May 3
A bus rammed into a house in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and six others injured, police said.
The bus was on its way to Baijnath in Kangra from Ballabgarh in Haryana when the accident took place at 4:15 am.
The bus crashed into the wall of a house after hitting a tree, killing the bus conductor identified as Virender and injuring those living in the house besides passengers.
Three of a family, including a child, were among those injured in the accident.
A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver and further investigations are underway, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report
The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges
Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...