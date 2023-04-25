Road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur leaves one dead

PTI

Shimla, April 25

A vehicle rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Miharan village on Monday night.

In another incident, a bridge connecting Renukaji with Sangarh in Sirmaur district collapsed on Monday night blocking a road.

No casualty was reported in the incident.