Road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur leaves one dead

Shimla, April 25
A vehicle rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place near Miharan village on Monday night.
In another incident, a bridge connecting Renukaji with Sangarh in Sirmaur district collapsed on Monday night blocking a road.
No casualty was reported in the incident.
