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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Road accidents rise by 44 per cent in Hamirpur till August 31

Road accidents rise by 44 per cent in Hamirpur till August 31

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore chairs a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee in Hamirpur on Tuesday.
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The district has experienced a 44 per cent rise in road accidents till August 31 as compared to during the same period last year, said Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh while briefing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore in Hamirpur on Tuesday. A total of 62 road accident cases had been registered in the district up to August 31 this year as compared to 43 during the same period last year. He added that in August alone, six road accidents had occurred, resulting in injuries to 11 persons and one fatality.

Gandharva said that a provision of cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh had been made for road accident victims. She added that officials of the Health Department and the medical college, along with the administrators of all empanelled private hospitals, must ensure adequate arrangements with facilities to implement this scheme, ensuring that no accident victim was deprived of this benefit.

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She said that police personnel should also promptly share data regarding road accidents with the respective hospitals. She added that 14 persons injured in recent road accidents in the district were provided with cashless treatment. She directed the officials of the SDM offices, police, Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India and the Transport Department to identify accident-prone areas and implement necessary improvements. She added that if additional budget was required for the purpose, a requisition should be submitted.

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The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for proper road markings, speed breakers and warning signs at junctions, including Nadaun, Jalari, Cheel Bahal, Lahad and Kohli, covering both new highways and various connecting routes.  Regional Transport Officer Rajiv Thakur presented a detailed report on various issues.

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