Road accidents see 8% decline this year so far

Shimla, July 22

There has been an appreciable decline in the number of road accidents as well as the resultant deaths and injuries till July 15 this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Sharing the comparative data, the Traffic, Tourism and Railways Police (TTR) said there was a decline of 8 per cent in the total accidents till July 15 this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. Similarly, the decline in the number of fatalities in road accidents was down by 14 per cent and injuries by 18 per cent.

As compared to 1,316 accidents till July 15 last year, this year 1,222 road accidents have been reported. Similarly, the number of deaths this year in accidents has been 478 as compared to 552 last year and the injuries 1,803 against 2,194 last year.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said constant efforts were being made to imitate steps, which would help in averting such fatal accidents to save precious lives. He added that the police personnel had been asked to coordinate with other agencies like the Transport Department, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department and NGOs to ensure effective implementation of schemes, which would help in reducing road accidents.

DIG Gurdev Chand Sharma said more than 150 traffic police personnel and other officials had been given training about the enforcement of traffic rules at a two day workshop at Dharamshala.

