Road being metalled during rainfall

Work to metal the highway at Solan was being executed during rainfall. It raises concerns about the quality of work. Field officials should monitor the construction and repair of roads and take steps to prevent such laxity. Raman, Solan
Water supply resumes, but low pressure a big problem
The supply of water has been restored in Shimla and residents will receive water on every second or third day. But, many people residing on third and fourth floors are not able to receive water due to low pressure. The SJPNL should take immediate steps to address the problem. Mamta, Panthaghati, Shimla
Garbage not being lifted during monsoon
Garbage has not been lifted from collection points at many places in Shimla city during the ongoing monsoon. Foul smell emanating from the waste is causing inconvenience to the residents. Besides, piles of garbage lying for a long time can lead to outbreak of diseases. Khushi Sharma, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
