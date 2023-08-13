Road caves in,15 hurt in Mandi bus mishap

Mandi, August 12
Fifteen persons were injured after an Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident on the Kangu-Dehar road at Sundernagar in Mandi district today. The bus driver and conductor were among the injured.
The bus (HP 31 1315) was on way to Shimla from Sundernagar when the accident occurred around 5.30 am. At Saros, the road suddenly caved in and the bus fell 50 feet down.
HRTC Divisional Manager at Mandi Vinod Kumar said that the road caved in suddenly, allowing no time to the driver to avert the accident. Luckily, the bus did not overturn and no debris fell on it, thus averting fatalities.
