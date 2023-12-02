Road caves in, administration blames contractor

Mandi, December 1
The school bazaar road in Mandi has become a bottleneck for traffic movement after it caved in due to on-going construction of a shopping mall and a parking lot. A huge portion of the road collapsed today, reducing its width. The district administration blamed the contractor of the project for the situation in the area.
Mandi SDM Om Kant Thakur said that the contractor was asked two months ago to construct a retaining wall alongside the road to check landslides as it was badly damaged during the monsoon. Deep cutting of the road by the construction company caused further damage to it.
The SDM said that despite repeated instructions, the contractor paid no heed and did not build a protection wall alongside the road. A show-cause notice would be served on the contractor.
