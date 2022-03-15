Is a civic issue bothering you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Road cleaned for CM visit
The road leading to RKMV College was cleaned properly on Monday as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was to visit the college. Otherwise, on ordinary days, the road is hardly given any attention. The authorities concerned should ensure that the road is cleaned regularly. — Deepika, Shimla
Construction material dumped along highways
The government contractors constructing retaining walls along the road dump construction material on the state and national highways. The dumped material poses a threat to commuters, especially for those travelling during the night. Many accidents have already been reported because of the negligence of the contractors. The government should issue directions on the dumping of construction material. — Ashok, Dehra
