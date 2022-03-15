Is a civic issue bothering you?

Road cleaned for CM visit

The road leading to RKMV College was cleaned properly on Monday as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was to visit the college. Otherwise, on ordinary days, the road is hardly given any attention. The authorities concerned should ensure that the road is cleaned regularly. — Deepika, Shimla

Construction material dumped along highways

The government contractors constructing retaining walls along the road dump construction material on the state and national highways. The dumped material poses a threat to commuters, especially for those travelling during the night. Many accidents have already been reported because of the negligence of the contractors. The government should issue directions on the dumping of construction material. — Ashok, Dehra