Road cleared, 75 evacuated from Sissu, Lahaul still cut off

The district police successfully evacuated 75 persons, including 43 tourists, from Sissu to Manali today after the Manali-Leh highway was restored up to Sissu. These persons were transported to their destinations on 17 vehicles. After ensuring their safety, necessary guidance was also provided, according to DSP, Keylong, Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, residents of the Lahaul valley in Lahaul and Spiti district were cut off from the rest of the state for the past seven days as the Manali-Leh highway after Sissu is still blocked. The critical route, connecting to Keylong, is shut since February 26 due to heavy snowfall, leaving people stranded in the remote valley. Despite efforts by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Public Works Department (PWD), transportation and essential services have been severely impacted.

As per the latest reports, the BRO has made some progress by clearing snow between Manali and Sissu, via the Atal Tunnel, allowing limited movement of 4x4 vehicles in emergency situations. However, the Manali-Leh highway remains closed between Sissu and Keylong, preventing regular traffic flow and leaving thousands of residents isolated.

All major routes in Lahaul and Spiti district are blocked, including the Tandi-Udaipur-Tindi road and the Keylong-Darcha road. These roads are essential for both local and inter-district travel. The highway blockade has left residents struggling to access medical supplies and other essential services.

Among those affected, DSP Raj Kumar, along with Manoj and Sanjay, who were returning to Lahaul from Manali after leave, were forced to walk long distances through the snow-covered path to reach Sissu. This incident highlights the extent of the challenges both residents and officials were facing.

The difficulties have been compounded as power supply has been disrupted across large parts of the district, making it impossible for students to study at night. Power outage has also affected telecommunication services, making it difficult for people to stay connected with the outside world.

Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, has assured the residents that the restoration work is underway. “We are making efforts to restore key roads and power supply at the earliest to ease the burden on the residents,” he added.

The local administration has appealed to people to have patience as the work to clear snow and restore essential services is going on. As the situation persists, residents are pleading for quicker restoration of road connectivity and power supply to alleviate the ongoing crisis in the region.

