An 80-year-old woman’s final journey home turned into a 6-km ordeal for her family and villagers in Sirmaur as a road damaged during the monsoon remains closed.

Parma Devi, a resident of Gulrawala village in Dhageda panchayat of the Dhartidhar area of Nahan subdivision, died during treatment at the PGI in Chandigarh.

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Her family brought her body by vehicle from Chandigarh to the Rama-Dhageda main road. However, with the Tina-Gulrawala road remaining closed, the vehicle could not reach the village.

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Villagers then tied the body to a pole and carried it on their shoulders for nearly six kilometres along a rough and uneven route. Her son Ramender was accompanied by BDC member and former panchayat pradhan Virender Singh Thakur and villagers Rohit, Anil, Surender, Pinku and others.

The body was taken to the village cremation ground, where the last rites were performed.

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Residents said the nearly 8-km-long Tina-Gulrawala road has remained closed for about three months following the monsoon season. Built in 2014, it connects Gulrawala, Bendli, and other villages with the Rama-Dhageda main road and onward to the Paonta Sahib-Kala Amb National Highway.

Villagers said the prolonged closure is affecting medical emergencies and the transportation of farm produce to markets.

Panchayat pradhan Narendra acknowledged that the road was closed and said the department had already been informed. He said the road would be restored soon.