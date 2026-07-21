Road connectivity between Nurpur-Chamba district via Lahru snapped with massive landslide

Torrential rain triggered a massive landslide at Tikkar-Gala on the Nurpur-Lahru link road on Tuesday morning, snapping 15-km road connectivity between Nurpur and Chamba district via Lahru.

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Daily commuters from the Bhatiyat subdivision of Chamba district faced severe inconvenience as the route is considered a lifeline for residents of the area. The affected road serves as a crucial link connecting Nurpur, Jassur and Pathankot.

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According to information, the massive landslide completely damaged around 200 metres of road stretch a few kilometres from Lahru under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) Division, Chowari. The area where the landslide occurred has fragile terrain and is prone to frequent landslides during the monsoon season.

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Some pedestrians who happened to be at the spot when the landslide began amid heavy rain managed to save themselves by running away from the affected area. Before fleeing, they recorded a video of the massive landslide damaging the Nurpur-Lahru link road and later shared it on social media platforms.

Executive Engineer of PWD Division, Chowari, Narinder Chaudhary, said he inspected the affected road stretch. He said reconstruction of the damaged portion was not immediately possible, but the department's machinery was being deployed to create a temporary passage by cutting into the roadside hill.

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He added that the work was expected to take two to three days, depending on weather conditions.

Notably, the five-km road stretch between Lahru and Chowari often remains disrupted during every monsoon season due to frequent landslides at Kalidhar and other locations near Chowari town.