Road connectivity, power supply hit in Kangra tribal areas

Dharamsala, July 12

Tribal areas of Kangra and Chamba district continued to be hit due to heavy rain in the past two days. Though the rain in the region stopped yesterday, many areas of Chotta Bhangal and the Multhan tribal areas of Kangra district are still without power. Sources here said most of the areas that were without power were remote and power authorities were finding it hard to reach there and restore power.

The sources also said many shepherds were trapped on hill slopes as small bridges over local rivulets were washed off and water level in rivulets remained high. Pawana, a panch from Bara Bhangal, said, “ Shepherds were facing shortage of food. We have brought the issue to the notice of the local administration in Baijnath, where a meeting was chaired by Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal,” she said.

In Chamba district, the authorities tried to restore traffic on Chamba-Tissa and Chamba Bharmour roads. Both roads were blocked due to landslides yesterday. The tribal areas of Pangi and Bharmour were totally cut off from the rest of Chamba district due to damaged roads.

The Chamba administration managed to rescue about 90 persons who were trapped at various remote locations as vehicular traffic came to a halt due to blocked roads.The sources here said the farmers and Gujjar tribals who went up the hills in the Salooni and Tissa areas of Chamba district were finding it hard to transport milk to the lower areas for sale due to blocked roads and were facing losses.

