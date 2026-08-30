Road connectivity to every village a priority, says Education Minister

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Saturday said at least 186 new roads had been approved for the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly constituency (LAC) in Shimla district. He said efforts were underway to ensure that every village in the constituency was connected by road.

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“A total of 215.756 kilometres of roads have been approved in the constituency, including 87.660 kilometres in Jubbal, 84.196 kilometres in Kotkhai and 43.9 kilometres in Tikkar,” he said.

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Thakur was speaking at a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Rs 2.5-crore Kharapathar-Madhan link road in Parali gram panchayat during his one-day visit to the area. The minister also inaugurated the Kharapathar-Pachada link road, which connects a Scheduled Caste-dominated settlement and was constructed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. He said five different roads had so far been approved in Parali.

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He also inaugurated the Mandhol link road connecting a Scheduled Caste-dominated settlement, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Mandhol gram panchayat. Thakur said construction work was underway on 10 roads in the Mandhol and Sari gram panchayats at an estimated cost of around Rs 8 crore.

Thakur further said the upgradation of the important Kharapathar-Patsari road was progressing on a war footing at a cost of around Rs 17 crore. About 90 per cent of the work had been completed, he added. He said construction of the Teacher Training Institute (SIEMAT) was also underway at Dakad in Jubbal at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

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“This is an important institution where teachers from the state and across the country will be trained. It will strengthen the educational infrastructure and further improve the quality of education,” he said.