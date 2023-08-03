Road crash in Himachal leaves one dead

Hamirpur (HP), August 3
A tipper fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, leaving the vehicle driver dead and two others seriously injured, police said on Thursday.
The tipper carrying gravel was on its way to Ghumarwin when the vehicle went out of control and fell into the gorge on Wednesday evening.
The vehicle driver identified as 35-year-old Arun Kumar got buried under the vehicle while his two companions were seriously injured.
The injured have been admitted to the Ghumarwin hospital.
The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem and a case has been registered.
