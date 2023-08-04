Road damaged in floods, e-shoppers a harried lot

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 3

Most of the e-commerce companies have temporarily stopped their services in Kullu since early last month due to the deteriorated condition of the Mandi-Kullu road following recent floods.

Earlier, these online shopping firms were delivering thousands of products to Kullu residents everyday. The Manali-Kandi-Mandi and the Kullu-Mandi (via Chail chowk) roads were restored for small vehicles on July 12 but commuting on these roads is risky because of recurring landslides on both routes.

Kullu resident Rishi said he ordered some medicines online on July 5, but these could not be delivered to him because vehicular movement had come to a halt after July 9 floods.

Another resident Kunal said he had ordered a charger for his phone and the delivery was expected by July 12. However, the road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remained snapped for over a week after July 9 and his order could not be executed. He had to ultimately claim the refund of his money.

