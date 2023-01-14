Road dotted with potholes

The road near Dhalli Chowk in Shimla has not been repaired for several months. The road is dotted with potholes and has become muddy. The travel is risky due to the recent rainfall. Beside locals, many tourist vehicles also cross this stretch frequently. The Public Works Department should repair this road at the earliest. Lalit, Shimla
Trauma centre sans facilities
A trauma centre has been inaugurated at the Nalagarh Community Health Centre, but there are no facilities in terms of equipment and staff. The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt is prone to road accidents and needs a functional trauma centre. The government should soon appoint staff and provide equipment and facilities here. Rajeev, Nalagarh
Closure of Ayurvedic centre causes inconvenience
The denotification of the Ayurvedic Health Centre at Karadsu panchayat in Kullu district is causing problems of the residents of 10 nearby panchayats. People now have to travel 12 km to seek medical consultation and treatment. The denotification has caused inconvenience to the hundreds of villagers, who were receiving Ayurvedic treatment on their doorstep. Mohan, Kullu
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
