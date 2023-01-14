Road dotted with potholes

The road near Dhalli Chowk in Shimla has not been repaired for several months. The road is dotted with potholes and has become muddy. The travel is risky due to the recent rainfall. Beside locals, many tourist vehicles also cross this stretch frequently. The Public Works Department should repair this road at the earliest. Lalit, Shimla

Trauma centre sans facilities

A trauma centre has been inaugurated at the Nalagarh Community Health Centre, but there are no facilities in terms of equipment and staff. The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt is prone to road accidents and needs a functional trauma centre. The government should soon appoint staff and provide equipment and facilities here. Rajeev, Nalagarh

Closure of Ayurvedic centre causes inconvenience

The denotification of the Ayurvedic Health Centre at Karadsu panchayat in Kullu district is causing problems of the residents of 10 nearby panchayats. People now have to travel 12 km to seek medical consultation and treatment. The denotification has caused inconvenience to the hundreds of villagers, who were receiving Ayurvedic treatment on their doorstep. Mohan, Kullu

What our readers say

