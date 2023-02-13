Road dotted with potholes

The road leading from the Cart Road to the Sabzi Mandi in Shimla is dotted with potholes. It has become difficult to drive commercial vehicles loaded with fruits and vegetables on this road as they approach the market. Other motorists, especially people riding two-wheelers, are also facing inconvenience. The road should be repaired soon. Manjeet, Shimla

Highway work at tardy pace

The work for the construction of Dharamsala to McLeodganj national highway is progressing at a tardy pace. It has been going on for more than a year now. McLeodganj is an important tourist destination in Kangra district. The government should ensure the work on the highway is completed soon. Deepak, Dharamsala

Vehicles parked along NH cause traffic jams

vehicles parked along the national highway passing through Una town often lead to traffic jams. The civic body should provide adequate parking facilities and take measures to discourage people from parking their vehicles on the roadside. KK Sharma, Una

