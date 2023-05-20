Road dotted with potholes

The bumpy road in Karadsu village in Ujhi valley of Kullu district is taking a toll on the commuters. It has been badly damaged for nearly two years. Some parts of the road are dotted with potholes and its surface is completely worn off due to lack of maintenance. The drainage channel is broken and a 200-metre portion remains waterlogged. The Public Works Department (PWD) must repair the road soon keeping in view the inconvenience faced by the people. Roshan, Karadsu (Kullu)

keep tab on tankers supplying water

There are many people running water tanker services in different parts of Shimla. While this service is useful in case of an emergency, there’s no way of ascertaining the source of water. It would be helpful if some government agency keeps a tab on these people and can look into the source of water they supply. Anuj, Kasumpti

Buses must stop at designated halts

Government bus drivers have been skipping the designated halts as per their whims. There are times when they don’t even let passengers board the bus, which can lead to someone getting hurt. The matter must be looked into at the earliest. Shubham, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]