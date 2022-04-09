Road leading to Hospital blocked

The road leading to Kamla Nehru Hospital form the Cart Road is blocked for the last few days due to the ongoing repair work. The blocked road is causing a lot of inconvenience to the patients, especially pregnant women, as they have to walk up the steep road to reach the hospital. The repair work by the authorities concerned should be completed soon so that patients don’t have to suffer. — Krishna, Shimla

X-ray machine out of order

The X-ray machine at Rohru Civil Hospital is out of order for the last few days, which is posing a lot of problems to patients visiting the hospital. The hospital administration should get the machine operated soon so that people don’t have to pay exorbitant prices at private hospitals to avail the facility. — Rajeev, Rohru

What our readers say

