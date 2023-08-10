Road leading to Vikas Nagar from sda complex sinking

The road leading to Vikas Nagar from SDA Complex in Kasumpti has sunk at a point. This poses a threat to the commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, in the evening as there are no streetlights on this stretch. The authorities concerned should look into the matter. Pradeep, Shimla
get unsafe trees removed
Heavy rains across the state over the past one month have exposed the roots of some trees along the road leading to the upper Shimla areas. These trees are unsafe and dangerous and may pose a threat to the lives of the residents and commuters passing by. The authorities concerned should consider removing them to avert any untoward incident. Lalit, Shimla
Overloaded vehicles threat to lives of commuters
two heavy apple-laden trucks have claimed the lives of four people in the past 24 hours in and around Shimla. These trucks, possibly overloaded, pose a risk to the commuters on the roads. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and take steps to prevent accidents caused by overloaded vehicles. Pawan, Theog
