Road link to 2 villages snapped

Chamba, January 27
Two villages in Chamba district were cut off the road after an avalanche hit the Panga Valley of the Chamba district on Friday. No loss of life or property was reported.
“With weather cleared after heavy snowfall in the upper areas of the Chamba district, reports of avalanches have started coming in at various places. Glaciers are melting in Bharmour and Pangi Valleys,” Dunichand Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Chamba, said. “We have received news of an avalanche in the Pangi Valley, but there has been no damage,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...