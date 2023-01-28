Road link to 2 villages snapped

ANI

Chamba, January 27

Two villages in Chamba district were cut off the road after an avalanche hit the Panga Valley of the Chamba district on Friday. No loss of life or property was reported.

“With weather cleared after heavy snowfall in the upper areas of the Chamba district, reports of avalanches have started coming in at various places. Glaciers are melting in Bharmour and Pangi Valleys,” Dunichand Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Chamba, said. “We have received news of an avalanche in the Pangi Valley, but there has been no damage,” he said.