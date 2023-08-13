Road network hit in Jawali

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 12

Several link roads in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district were damaged last evening due to the heavy rainfall over the past three days, putting thousands of locals and commuters to hardship.

Rain badly damaged the 8-km Trilokpur-Kotla via Soldha link road. The residents of Trilokpur, Soldha and Nayangal gram panchayats have been affected by the devastation caused by the rain.

Locals alleged the unscientific cutting of hills by the NHAI firm engaged for the four-laning of the Pathankot-Mandi highway from Bhedkud to Seuni caused a colossal damage to the Trilokpur-Kotla link road.

Meanwhile, the hill cutting at Batees Meel, near Kotla, and the continual rainfall have triggered landslides on that stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi national highway (NH-154). Despite the removal of debris, this stretch of the road has become accident prone. It has been closed by the administration, keeping in view the commuters’ safety.

Jawali SDM Mahinder Pratap Singh said heavy vehicles plying on the Pathankot-Mandi NH had been diverted via the Batees Meel-Lunj-Ranital link road, while the light vehicles had been allowed to use the Dol-Chhatri-Shahpur road.

Meahwhile, 41 roads were damaged in Bilaspur district following heavy rain last night. As per the Public Works Department, major village and link roads that were opened for traffic today included the roads between Panoh-Harlog-Samailla, Kuthera Kothi via Bhulswai, Kuthera-Harlog via Dugli Tasli, Kothi Bhareri-Ghaliana via Balh Bural, Kuthera-Talyana via Shah Bhagot, Kuthera-Talwara, Banoha-Kulwari, Harlog-Behal Nanawin and Harlog-Gattu-Trifalghat in Kuthera PWD subdivision.

