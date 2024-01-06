Road rage: Body of second driver found in Beas

Mandi, January 5
The body of another driver was recovered from the Beas in Mandi district today. The deceased was identified as Ganga Singh, a native of Dhungru village, in Karsog sub-division of the district. He fell into the river on January 1 during a scuffle with another driver at Bindravni on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi. The body of another victim was recovered from Beas on Wednesday.
The district administration had engaged the police, SDRF, NDRF and divers to trace both the victims. After conducting an autopsy, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased, said a police officer.
