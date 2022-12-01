Road repair being done At peak hours

The metalling of road along the printing press near the Sankat Mochan temple during the peak hours has become a major cause of traffic jams in the area. Schoolchildren and office-goers are among the worst-affected. The work of metalling of roads should be done either on holidays or after the office hours. Ankita Sharma, Shimla
Irresponsible garbage dumping in Shimla
Despite the facility of door-to-door garbage collection in the city, one can see heaps of garbage at various localities. Residents should stop dumping garbage in the open as dogs and monkeys litter it and create unhygienic conditions at these areas. Asha Sharma, Shimla
Tribal area in Chamba sans road
Due to the lack of road connectivity, people in the tribal area of Ulasan panchayat in Chamba are facing a lot of problems and are deprived of the benefits of development. Despite a population of 2,200, the area has not been provided with the road facility and it is very difficult for the residents of Opan, Satnala, Sulakhar and Bhatada villages of the panchayat, to transport crops and fruits to the markets. Villagers, Ulasan area, Chamba
