Road repair work in Baijnath hangs fire as contractors reluctant to execute tenders

Road repair work on nearly 11 km of important roads under the Public Works Department (PWD), Baijnath division, has been hanging fire despite completion of the tendering process several months ago.

The repair works were tendered under the annual maintenance programme well before the onset of the monsoon. However, several months later, the department has failed to get the work started, leaving commuters and residents struggling with badly damaged road surfaces.

The major reason cited for the delay is the sharp increase in bitumen prices, which has reportedly made contractors reluctant to execute the works at the rates quoted during the tendering process. Delayed payments for previously executed works have further complicated the situation.

The roads identified for repairs include the Paprola-Maherana and Paprola-Utrala stretches, besides several other important roads in the Baijnath subdivision. The combined length of these stretches is approximately 11 km. Tenders were invited and awarded with the expectation that the damaged portions would be repaired before onset of the rainy season.

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The delay has raised questions about the department’s preparedness and its ability to ensure timely execution of public works. Despite completing the tendering process well in advance, the department has so far failed to ensure that contractors begin the repair work.

Residents have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of these roads, saying that potholes and damaged surfaces are causing considerable inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. They have demanded immediate intervention to ensure that the pending works are taken up without further delay.

Ajay Sood, Executive Engineer, PWD, Baijnath division, said tenders were awarded, but the work could not commence because of an increase in bitumen prices. Some contractors had expressed their willingness to undertake the work, he said, adding that the department was examining the matter and making efforts to ensure that repairs started soon.

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The question being raised by residents is why concrete steps were not being taken to resolve the issue when the tendering process was completed months ago. With roads continuing to deteriorate, commuters are now bearing the brunt of the delay.