Road safety audit policy to be implemented in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Although there has been a 6.48 per cent decline in road accidents in 2024 compared to the previous year, the State Government has decided to implement road safety audit policy for all roads under the Public Works department (PWD).

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The policy is being implemented to ensure that road safety becomes an integral part of the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of roads across the State and helps reduce road accidents. To strengthen institutional mechanisms, a dedicated road safety cell will be established at the Himachal PWD headquarters.

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“The State Government is committed to make the road network safer, more efficient and resilient. Every road project must prioritize human life and safety and the road safety audit policy would help in identifying risks at every stage of development and ensure timely corrective measures,” said Chief Minister Suhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Sukhu further said that the Government is adopting a proactive and scientific approach towards road safety by institutionalising independent audits and strengthening accountability at all levels. He said these efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in road accidents and fatalities in the state.

Compared to 2023, road accidents in Himachal have decreased by 6.48 per cent. A total of 2,107 accidents and 806 deaths were reported in the year 2024 as against 2,253 accidents and 892 casualties in the year 2023. Additionally, the number of injuries also dropped from 3,449 in the year 2023 to 3,290 in the year 2024.

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Road safety has emerged as a major public concern, particularly in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh, where difficult terrain, sharp curves and adverse weather conditions often pose greater risks to road users. The policy aims to improve road infrastructure, minimise accident risks and create a safer road network for all users.

The policy provides for road safety audits at five critical stages of a road project. These include the feasibility or preliminary design stage, the detailed project report stage, the construction stage, the pre-opening stage and the audit of existing roads.