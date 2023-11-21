Road safety drive kicks off in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Nurpur, November 20

To prevent mishaps and ensure compliance with road safety rules, a special week-long road safety campaign wast launched in Kangra district on Monday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is working in tandem with the NHAI and the police and transport departments to identify prime black spots that are prone to road mishaps. In the campaign, vehicles plying on roads will be checked, and drivers will be sensitised about the road safety norms.

The district administration will put up caution signs at identified black spots to prevent road mishaps. Kangra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nipun Jindal said that under the campaign being organised from November 20 to 26, all two-wheelers and private taxis being used to ferry schoolchildren in the district would be inspected.

Jindal said that the departments concerned had been instructed to ensure compliance with the instructions of the Supreme Court and the state government vis-à-vis road safety.

