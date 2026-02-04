Road sinks near 4-lane construction site, traffic movement disrupted

There was panic at Chalaunthi area in Shimla after subsidence of a portion of National Highway-5 near the construction site of Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane road above tunnel number four.

The incident occurred on Monday night on Shimla-Dhalli bypass road stretch when a portion of a road sank, creating about 15-ft-long pit on the road. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident. As a precautionary measure, traffic movement was immediately stopped on the road and was diverted to Dhalli and Shimla via Sanjauli.

As per officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the road sank near the same spot were several buildings had developed cracks as a result of the tunnel construction work in January. NHAI officials reached the spot and workers initiated the road restoration work, filling the pit with suitable material. The officials stated that the restoration work is on and would be completed soon.

Explaining the reason behind the subsidence of the road, NHAI officials stated that the pit was formed primarily due to persistent rainfall and snowfall which weakened the road shoulder above the tunnel portal.