Road stretch in Chamba sinks

Chamba, April 28
A stretch of the Chamba-Bharmour road near Dharwala in the district has sunk following recent heavy rain and some of its debris has fallen into the Ravi.
The field staff of the local administration are investigating the incident that occurred on Thursday. They are exploring the possibility of repair work on the spot to avert danger due to the sinking of road stretch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit