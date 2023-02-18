Road to Bhuntar airport in pitiable state

what our readers sayThe road to lower Parganoo near the Bhuntar airport in Kullu district is in a pitiable condition as the stretch has not been repaired for the past several years. The waterlogging on the road after rainfall adds to commuters' woes. The road should be repaired as soon as possible.

Sahibi Kaur, Parganoo, Kullu

Shift street vendors to designated complex

The presence of several street vendors in the Lower Bazaar in Shimla causes inconvenience to people. A shopping complex has been built exclusively for them. However, many have not shifted there yet. The authorities concerned should shift them to the complex at the earliest. Raman, Shimla

GST waiver sought for farm equipment

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on agricultural implements, seeds, fertilisers and other machines used by farmers should be revoked. Farmers have to pay five to 28 per cent GST on different agricultural inputs. The GST Council gives input tax credit to other manufacturers, but not farmers. Ramesh, Kullu

What our readers say

