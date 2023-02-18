Road to Bhuntar airport in pitiable state

what our readers sayThe road to lower Parganoo near the Bhuntar airport in Kullu district is in a pitiable condition as the stretch has not been repaired for the past several years. The waterlogging on the road after rainfall adds to commuters' woes. The road should be repaired as soon as possible.
Sahibi Kaur, Parganoo, Kullu
Shift street vendors to designated complex
The presence of several street vendors in the Lower Bazaar in Shimla causes inconvenience to people. A shopping complex has been built exclusively for them. However, many have not shifted there yet. The authorities concerned should shift them to the complex at the earliest. Raman, Shimla
GST waiver sought for farm equipment
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on agricultural implements, seeds, fertilisers and other machines used by farmers should be revoked. Farmers have to pay five to 28 per cent GST on different agricultural inputs. The GST Council gives input tax credit to other manufacturers, but not farmers. Ramesh, Kullu
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner