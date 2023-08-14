Road to MCleodganj sinking

The road leading to McLeodganj is sinking at many places and is posing a threat to commuters, especially during heavy rains. The government should take up immediate measures to stem the sinking portions of the road otherwise it may cause damage to habitations below the road. Sushant Sharma, Dharamsala

Cover trenches along the road

The trenches dug along the roads under the Smart City project in Dharamsala have been lying open at many places. The administration has not bothered to cover these trenches. When filled with water, these trenches can cause accidents. The administration should either get them covered or at least put warning signs around them. Arun Thakur, Dharamsala

Repair sunken road on priority

The road leading to Kasumpti from Vikasnagar has sunk, causing inconvenience to commuters. People have to take alternative routes to reach their respective destinations. The authorities concerned should get this damaged road repaired on a priority basis. Sanjeev Kumar, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj