Road to power passes through Kangra

Shimla, November 9

Any party that gets a lion’s share of Assembly seats in Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts invariably forms government in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangra having 15 Assembly seats is the biggest district. Prior to the delimitation exercise in 2012 the district comprised of 16 constituencies, including the disbanded Thural segment that was merged with adjoining seats. Mandi having 10 seats is the second largest district, followed by Shimla district with eight seats.

Interestingly, in the past three elections, the party that formed government had bagged around 10 of the 15 seats in Kangra, thus reinforcing the belief that the road to power goes through the district. It is because of the political significance of Kangra that Dharamsala enjoys the status of the second capital. Dharamsala has a Vidhan Sabha complex where the first Assembly session was held during the 2006 winter.

Both BJP and Congress are slugging it out to perform well in Kangra. The BJP, which had won 11 of the 15 seats in the district in the last elections, faces an uphill task of retaining all of them this time. Similarly, the Congress, which had won only three seats of Palampur, Kangra Sadar and Sujanpur in the 2017 elections, is hoping to improve its tally so as to be able to form government this time.

It was six-time Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who had in 1994 started the practice of the winter sojourn of the government in Kangra for about a fortnight. In 1993, the entire government, including the Chief Minister, had stayed in Kangra for a fortnight to bring administration close to people for the first time. BJP Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had continued the practice, considering its significance in the state politics.

The BJP had won nine of the 10 seats in Mandi district in the last Assembly elections. The Congress could not even open its account while Independent candidate Prakash Rana had won the Jogindernagar seat. It was considered a BJP’s citadel as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hails from the district, but Congress candidate Pratibha Singh won the Mandi Lok Sabha byelections last year.

Shimla district with eight seats is predominantly an apple growing region. It has always been considered a Congress bastion. However, the past 15 years, the BJP has made inroads and considerably improved its tally of seats in the district.

