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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Road to ruin: Manali-Naggar stretch hits tourism hard

Road to ruin: Manali-Naggar stretch hits tourism hard

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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The Manali-Aleo-Jagatsukh stretch on the Left Bank road has developed large potholes.
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The deteriorating condition of the Manali-Naggar road stretch in Kullu district has triggered concern among tourism stakeholders in the Manali region, who have demanded immediate maintenance without delay, warning that the damaged road is severely impacting the local tourism industry.

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The stretch, particularly between Manali, Aleo and Jagatsukh on the Left Bank road, has developed extensive potholes following ongoing sewerage pipeline installation work. Tourism stakeholders say the prolonged digging and delayed restoration has made the route unsafe and uncomfortable for visitors, leading to cancellations and early check-outs from hotels situated along the corridor.

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Jagdeep Guleria, a hotelier and tourism stakeholder whose property lies along this road, said the condition has remained poor for a long time due to sewerage pipeline installation work. He said the dug-up road surface, filled with potholes and uneven patches, is discouraging tourists, many of whom are expressing dissatisfaction upon arrival. According to him, several guests have been opting to check out within a day, saying that the road is unfit for luxury vehicles.

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He warned that such repeated cancellations are an alarming sign for the tourism sector, as the region depends heavily on tourist inflow. He added that the situation is affecting properties in Manali ahead toward Aleo, Prini and Jagatsukh areas, where a large number of hotels and resorts are located.

Meanwhile, Hira Lal Rana, president of the Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents Association, said the situation is worsening day by day due to the poor condition of the road. He said taxi operators, hoteliers and travel agents are deeply concerned as tourists are cancelling trips even after reaching their destinations. He emphasised that the tourism industry is the backbone of the economy in the Kullu-Manali region and urged the state government to intervene immediately. He demanded urgent repair and restoration of the road stretch to revive tourism activity. The association appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh to take swift action in public interest.

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On the other hand, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Jal Shakti department have attributed the delay in road maintenance to ongoing sewerage infrastructure work.

Akash Sood, SDO, PWD, Manali, said due to the installation of sewerage pipelines, the department has been unable to carry out full-scale maintenance. He added that tarring work has already begun at certain stretches where pipeline and chamber construction has been completed. He further informed that remaining sections will be repaired once the Jal Shakti department finishes its work.

Deekshant Sharma, SDO Jal Shakti department, said the project has achieved 95 per cent completion, and the remaining work will be finished soon after delays caused by the long winter spell. Stakeholders hope timely action will restore tourist confidence in Manali corridor region.

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