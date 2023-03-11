Road to Vashisht should be widened

Frequent traffic jams on a congested road to Vashisht near Manali cause a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The government should plan to make an alternate circular road. People of the area should also come forward and voluntarily give some land along the existing road for its widening. Adequate police personnel should be deployed to regulate traffic on the road, especially during peak tourist seasons. —Sher Kapoor, Manali
Garbage dumped in nullahs
residents or those collecting garbage from their houses have been dumping it in ditches or nullahs thereby polluting the environment. The waste thrown there is not picked by anyone. Apart from being an eyesore, it also makes people residing in nearby areas vulnerable to many diseases. The authorities concerned are guilty of overlooking. If not checked now, this could lead to serious problems in future. —Raj Kumar, Shimla
Shift NH-305 division back to Pandoh
The Aut-Luhri National Highway (NH-305) is bearing the brunt due to shifting of the National Highway division from Pandoh to Rampur. Snow clearing operations are being hindered on the Jalori Pass, which used to be restored quite quickly earlier. The Pass has been witnessing sluggish progress in snow clearance after the shifting of the NH division. The government should shift the National Highway division back to Pandoh. —Rakesh, Banjar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...