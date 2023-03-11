Road to Vashisht should be widened

Frequent traffic jams on a congested road to Vashisht near Manali cause a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The government should plan to make an alternate circular road. People of the area should also come forward and voluntarily give some land along the existing road for its widening. Adequate police personnel should be deployed to regulate traffic on the road, especially during peak tourist seasons. —Sher Kapoor, Manali

Garbage dumped in nullahs

residents or those collecting garbage from their houses have been dumping it in ditches or nullahs thereby polluting the environment. The waste thrown there is not picked by anyone. Apart from being an eyesore, it also makes people residing in nearby areas vulnerable to many diseases. The authorities concerned are guilty of overlooking. If not checked now, this could lead to serious problems in future. —Raj Kumar, Shimla

Shift NH-305 division back to Pandoh

The Aut-Luhri National Highway (NH-305) is bearing the brunt due to shifting of the National Highway division from Pandoh to Rampur. Snow clearing operations are being hindered on the Jalori Pass, which used to be restored quite quickly earlier. The Pass has been witnessing sluggish progress in snow clearance after the shifting of the NH division. The government should shift the National Highway division back to Pandoh. —Rakesh, Banjar

