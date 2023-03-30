Road-widening: Excavated material poses threat to rivulet in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 29

The debris of excavated hills along roads in Trilokpur and Seuni area in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district is posing a threat to the local Brahal rivulet. The excavated material is being dumped into deep gorges, which flows into this natural water body.

The company handling the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project has no authorised dumping site, hence it is disposing of the excavated material into deep gorges at Trilokpur and Seuni areas along the rivulet.

The exercise is being carried out in contravention of the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that restrict the dumping of waste material near any natural water body. The local authorities and the Pollution Control Board have not been able to check these violations during the ongoing work on the Pathankot-Mandi highway.

Owing to the disposal of debris, some rural paths, old natural water sources and a piped water supply line have been damaged in Trilokpur gram panchayat. The gram panchayat residents have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to monitor the disposal of excavated material to avoid environmental degradation and protect natural water sources.

Durga Dass, pradhan, Trilokpur gram panchayat, has urged the administration to check dumping of debris in the panchayat area. He has also appealed to the administration to intervene and restore three village paths that caved in due to cutting of earth.

He lamented that the water pump house in the panchayat had been damaged while an old ‘baoli’ (natural water body) had buried under the debris.

The pradhan said, “The gram panchayat has submitted a resolution to the NHAI project director, Palampur, and the local administration, demanding safety of village paths, ‘baolis’ and the water pump house. The Jawali SDM had visited the panchayat to examine these spots, but nothing has been done so far.”

Jawali SDM Mahinder Pratap Singh said he had examined the site along with a representative of the NHAI. He added that directions had been issued to restore damaged village paths and water sources.

“I am visiting Trilokpur and Seuni areas to examine the local Brahal rivulet and steps will be taken to stop the dumping of excavated material into the water body,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Jamwal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nurpur, said, “A damage report has been sent to the construction company for recovery of the fine after the department received a complaint that it was throwing debris in Seuni forest under the Kotla forest range.”

He said instructions had been issued to the field staff against dumping of waste material in forest areas.