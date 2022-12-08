Road-widening of no use in Shimla

Widening of the steep road heading towards lower Panthaghati hasn’t been of much help. Vehicles parked on the widened portion, barely leaves enough space for one vehicle. Motorists are forced to reverse their vehicle on the sharp incline in case a vehicle comes from the opposite side. The authorities concerned should ensure vehicles are not parked on the widened portion to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area. —Vijay, Panthaghati, Shimla
No physics teacher in Rampur college
Students are suffering due to the absence of a physics teacher in the government college at Rampur. Despite a considerable strength of students, vacancy of the physics teacher has not been filled yet. The government must appoint a teacher at the earliest. —Arvind, Rampur, Shimla
Stray dog menace at Shoghi
Residents of Shoghi are facing a lot of problems due to stray dogs. Moving around in packs, these dogs often attack people, especially young children. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and shift these dogs elsewhere. —Naresh, Shoghi, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress; AAP fails to open account
BJP 30, Congress 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda