Road-widening of no use in Shimla

Widening of the steep road heading towards lower Panthaghati hasn’t been of much help. Vehicles parked on the widened portion, barely leaves enough space for one vehicle. Motorists are forced to reverse their vehicle on the sharp incline in case a vehicle comes from the opposite side. The authorities concerned should ensure vehicles are not parked on the widened portion to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area. —Vijay, Panthaghati, Shimla

No physics teacher in Rampur college

Students are suffering due to the absence of a physics teacher in the government college at Rampur. Despite a considerable strength of students, vacancy of the physics teacher has not been filled yet. The government must appoint a teacher at the earliest. —Arvind, Rampur, Shimla

Stray dog menace at Shoghi

Residents of Shoghi are facing a lot of problems due to stray dogs. Moving around in packs, these dogs often attack people, especially young children. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and shift these dogs elsewhere. —Naresh, Shoghi, Shimla

