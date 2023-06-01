Road-widening proves futile

The road was widened near the Vikasnagar bus stop as it was a major traffic bottleneck. However, some people have started parking vehicles on the widened portion of the road, defeating the purpose of road-widening. The authorities concerned should take steps to curb the practice and ensure smooth flow of traffic. Pradeep, Shimla

National highway caves in, commuters a Harried lot

Commuters are facing inconvenience ever since the national highway caved in at Theog. As the repair work is underway on the highway, the bypass, which is being constructed for the past many years, would have come handy at this time. The departments concerned should ensure that both roads are made operational at the earliest. Davinder, Theog

Frequent landslides raise concern

The Nahan-Kolanwala stretch, near Guleria, has been damaged due to repeated landslides here. It has not only disrupted traffic, but also raised concern over the possibility of accidents. The administration should take immediate steps to prevent landslides in the area. Rajan, Kala Amb

