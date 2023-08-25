Roads blocked, 4 Kullu patients airlifted to Chandigarh

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 24

Four patients from the Kullu hospital were airlifted to Chandigarh in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter today as all roads were badly damaged due to landslides and vehicular movement in the district was halted since August 22.

According to information, all roads in the district were blocked and the condition of four patients admitted to the Regional Hospital here was critical, so the district administration sought the help of the IAF to airlift them to Chandigarh.

The IAF helicopter carrying the patients took off from the Bhuntar airport. The patients along with their attendants were taken to the PGI, Chandigarh, under the supervision of Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla and Health Department officials. The SDM said that Kalyan Chand (78), a resident of Badah; Jitender (37), a resident of Ghatgarh village in Banjar subdivision; Rupi Devi (70) of Bali Chowki in Mandi district and Archana (13) of Triloknath in Lahaul and Spiti district were admitted to the PGI. Earlier, two critical patients were airlifted to the PGI on August 15.

The rain disaster has again disrupted normal life in Kullu that is cut off from the rest of the state for the past three days. The Kullu-Mandi road was badly damaged near Pandoh on August 14 and traffic was restored through a temporary link road on August 17. However, the link road also became slushy due to rain and traffic movement through it was halted on August 22. Even the alternative route through Kandi had been blocked due to landslides at various places.

