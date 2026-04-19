Roads blocked, farming hit as Pangi battles unseasonal snow

Fresh snowfall and intermittent rains have severely affected normal life in the tribal Pangi Valley of Chamba district, triggering landslides and disrupting road connectivity.

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The higher reaches of Pangi, including Sural Bhatori, Hudan Bhatori, Parmar Bhatori, Chask Bhatori, Moorchh, Killar, Kiryuni, Karyas, Chaloli, Kuthah and Thandal, received fresh snowfall of around 2 to 3 inches.

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As per reports, a major landslide near Kadu Nala has reportedly blocked the Sansari- Killar- Thirot- Tandi (SKTT) road, which connects Pangi with Lahaul-Spiti and Manali.

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Several Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) routes have also been suspended due to unsafe road conditions. Internal roads have been badly affected, with slush and mud making movement difficult and, in many areas, nearly impossible.

Officials said limited transport services are operational on select routes that remain relatively unaffected.

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Villagers said that the unusual spell of rain and snowfall in March and April has begun impacting agriculture. The sowing of peas has been affected and there are concerns about possible damage to apple blossoms.