Roads, bridges being built in Sirmaur at Rs 47 crore: Vikramaditya

Road and bridges are being constructed in Sirmaur district at a cost of Rs 47 crore during the current financial year while additional Rs 47 crore has been sanctioned for the repair of roads damaged in the rain disaster last year under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment, said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday. The minister, while addressing the closing ceremony of the Shanol Fair at Jhimidhar in Rajgarh subdivision, said that the Central Government had approved 11 road projects worth Rs 85 crore in Sirmaur under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Of these, two projects of Rs 12 crore fall in the Pachhad Assembly constituency. He added that the tendering process had been completed and construction would begin shortly.

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Vikramaditya also announced that a bridge would be constructed over the Giri river near Chabyoga at a estimated cost of Rs 14 crore, funded by NABARD. The work on the bridge project would commence soon. Besides, Rs 21 crore had been sanctioned for the repair and maintenance of roads damaged during the rain disaster in the Pachhad Assembly constituency last year, he added.

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The minister said that the work on the Dharyar-Narg-Maryog road under the PMGSY Phase-III, being executed at a cost of Rs 30 crore, was in its final stage and was likely to be completed by September.

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He added that Rs 203 crore had been sanctioned for the widening of the 36-km Neripul-Sanora road to two lanes.

Vikramaditya said that the project would significantly improve connectivity for farmers and horticulturists of Rajgarh as well as adjoining areas of Shimla district, enabling easier transportation of cash crops to markets in Chandigarh and New Delhi.

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Earlier, the minister inspected the Yashwant Nagar-Neripul road and directed PWD officials to ensure time-bound execution without compromising on quality. He also instructed the officials to keep machinery ready during the monsoon and restore roads blocked by landslides at the earliest so that agricultural and horticultural produce could reach markets without delay.

He recalled the contributions of Himachal Pradesh’s first Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and credited them with laying the foundation of development in the state. He also announced a grant of Rs 51,000 for the Jhimidhar Fair Committee.