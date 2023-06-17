Roads choke as tourists throng Mandi’s Shikari Devi shrine

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 16

With the mercury rising in the plains, tourists are making a beeline for hills. Visitors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are thronging the Shikari Devi temple in Mandi district.

Roofless temple The Shikari Devi temple is said to be built by the Pandavas

Despite having no roof, no snow is ever spotted on the temple premises

Being the highest peak of the district, it is also called the ‘Crown of Mandi’

At a height of 3,359 metres above sea level, the temple is about 18 km from Janjehli and 21 km from Karsog

Due to the heavy tourist influx these days, traffic jams on the road leading to the area have become a common sight. A majority of tourists want to explore the treks of Shikari hills from the Janjehli and Karsog side.

Rajesh Goyal, a tourist from Delhi, who recently visited the Shikari Devi temple along with his friends, said it was an amazing experience to enjoy the area’s scenic beauty. “The hills of Shikari Devi are very soothing. However, as there was a rush of tourists, we had to endure a long traffic jam in the area.”

Joginder Gularia, a pilgrim of Mandi district, said, “We visited the Shikari Devi temple and saw tourists arriving in large numbers from Janjehli and Devidarh area. Due to this, we were stuck in traffic for several hours. The road, too, is extremely narrow. There is an urgent need to widen the road between Bagsyad to Janjehli in the Seraj valley to ensure better road connectivity to the religious place. The road from Devidarh to Shikari Devi is also in a bad state.”

“There is a vast potential to develop this place as a tourist attraction. The state government should make efforts in this direction,” he added.